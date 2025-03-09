Jaguars' Coen is Familiar with Working in Unideal Situations
The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Liam Coen as their head coach after the past two seasons ended miserably. The Jaguars look to rebuild their roster this offseason and have already followed up their coaching staff moves with a number of roster moves.
Coen has had some time to adjust to being a first-time head coach in the National Football League. Now he has the sobering reality of having to rebuild one of the worst roster and overall team situations in the NFL. He is starting behind the eight ball in his endeavor.
Jacksonville has one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league, Trevor Lawrence, and a budding wide receiver, Brian Thomas Jr. They have talent on defense after poor seasons led to high draft picks, which brought in young and talented defenders.
Still, Coen and the Jaguars have one of the most challenging tasks in the entire league. Few teams in the NFL have as bad of a roster or as many moving parts as the Jaguars do this offseason. Coen knows he and the team must adjust to each other and their situation.
“It’s what you said. It's the adaptability, right? We will have a core foundation and principles of how we want to operate, right? Our modes of operation, the way that our culture is going to be set, the non- negotiables," Coen said.
"That's the foundation of what we believe, but like I've said in multiple different conversations, it’s about players, not plays. We have the core principles and how we want to play our style of play, but ultimately, it's our job to pivot and be able to adapt to players, especially when it comes to the Draft, because you want to be able to fill your holes, but also take the best players available, and it's our job to be able to adapt to some of those players.”
The Jaguars have reason to be hopeful for at least marginal improvement next season. They may have reason to be even more optimistic than that, depending on how well they do in free agency and the NFL Draft. Jacksonville must give Coen what he needs this season.
