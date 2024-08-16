Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to Watch Preseason Week 2
The Jacksonville Jaguars will host their second preseason game on Saturday evening, taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a pair of joint practices.
The Jaguars and Buccaneers have faced off 13 times in the preseason with Jacksonville holding a three-game advantage, 8-5. Most recently, the Jaguars took the victory, 25-10, on Aug. 30, 2018. Last week, Jacksonville opened the preseason with a 26-13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. They have won four straight preseason games dating back to 2023.
With it being a question of how many Jaguars starters are set to play (Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk, Arik Armstead have been ruled out), the Jaguars will get a chance to see plenty of the depth of their 90-man roster against Tampa Bay, presenting a chance for jobs to be won and lost.
“I mean, I can think of a couple of positions. I think there are some really good battles going on the defensive line, and offensive line as well with some of the young guys that are emerging," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Thursday.
"Again, you want them to make your 53, but you also would love to get them back on the practice squad if possible. So, there's always that fine line. I think the secondary, as we mentioned, is another one, another spot. It's good and bad because there's a potential of losing good football players. But if you lose good players, that means you've got good players already on your roster. It's a challenge and trying to make all the pieces fit.”
So, how can you watch and listen to the Jaguars vs. the Buccaneers? We break it down below.
Location: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville.
Date: Saturday, August 17
Time: 7:30 p.m. eastern.
TV: CBS/WJAX-TV 47 Action News
Listen: 1010XL/92.5 FM Jax Sports Radio
Betting Line: Jaguars -2.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook
