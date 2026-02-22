What Georgia's Oscar Delp Could Bring to the Jacksonville Jaguars

The NFL Scouting Combine begins next week, with all 32 teams on hand to evaluate roughly 300 prospects as they undergo medical examinations, athletic testing, and team interviews to help clubs narrow their draft boards.

The Jaguars are a team that won't have significant representation in Indianapolis, following a similar path to the Los Angeles Rams. One underrated need on the roster is a reliable No. 2 tight end behind starter Brenton Strange, who enters the final year of his rookie contract. In this case, that backup tight end could be insurance for the franchise, and Georgia Bulldogs standout Oscar Delp could be just that.

Who is Oscar Delp?

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs against Florida during the first half of an NCAA football game at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, November 1, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Once the No. 1 tight end recruit in the nation, Delp was a four-star recruit and looked to be the heir apparent to one of the top tight end prospects of the decade, Brock Bowers. However, the offense never formulated to lean into the position in the passing game, leading to Delp having no seasons over 300 receiving yards, and he ended his career with just over 800 career yards.

Yet, Delp was a standout in all phases, whether it was the dirty work or the occasional big play. There is more to the West Forsyth High School graduate than being one of the most underrated tight end prospects in the NFL Draft.

Delp's Strengths

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) celebrates after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Delp is the type of prospect you really have to look hard at the tape to understand. Listed at an unofficial six-foot-five, 245 pounds, the Cummings, Georgia, native stands out as one of the true "Y" players at his position, showcasing in-line versatility as a blcoker and big slot ability in the passing game to fit in a multitude of offenses.

The first thing that stood out to me was Delp's blocking. He plays with sound technique, mirroring with defenders, whether edge rushers or blitzers, offering the requisite pop and adequate anchor to create stalemates, and employing hand placements to secure grips inside the chest plate and steer defenders, whether to seal them off inside or out on the perimeter.

I’m all-in on Oscar Delp. The #Georgia TE wasn’t productive but he provides the blocking ability and functional athleticism where he can be a much better pro than college player. Was deployed in a multitude of ways for the Bulldogs. pic.twitter.com/mUjA8zux5f — Jared Feinberg (@Jared_NFLDraft) February 19, 2026

Delp's aforementioned versatility will be valuable to teams that utilize their tight ends as key aspects of the offense. He'll be used as a puller, zone splits, or in motion to create mismatches against opposing coverages. Paired with his pass-catching ability, which showcases a baseline toolkit as a route runner and great ball skills to win at the catch point, Delp has the skill set to be an immediate contributor.

Delp's weaknesses

Dec 7, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) reacts after defeating the Texas Longhorns in overtime in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While Delp's current skill set and toolkit are intriguing, he still has room for growth. As a route runner, I'd like to see him add more nuance to his game, complementing the short-area quickness and functional athleticism that he already possesses. By being more manipulative in his routes, he could become a bigger standout in the passing game.

Physicality is a big weakness of his game at the moment. This isn't to say that he doesn't compete, and the play strength ability is there as both a blocker and a wide receiver. He has shown a tendency to concede ground when anchoring due to a lack of power in his lower half and mid-section, which can also show up as a route runner against more physical defenders, an area in which he can improve on with more time in an NFL strength & conditioning program.

What Delp could bring to the Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Delp projects as a quality No. 2 tight end in the NFL, including the potential to be a quality starter if given the opportunity with a respective NFL club. Despite needing more room to fill out in his frame and power to be added, Delp's current skill set and abilties as a true "Y" tight end make him an intriguing option for all 32 NFL teams, regardless of their need at the position.

For the Jacksonville Jaguars, Delp would be seen as the No. 2 guy behind Strange, with the possibility of being groomed into a starter should Strange take more money during free agency in 2027. Delp's athleticism, which will be on display at the scouting combine, and current skill set as a blocker and pass catcher make him a great fit for head coach Liam Coen and his offense.

