Why This Offseason Calls for Jaguars Keeping their Core Intact

After the NFL Combine, teams will turn to the next offseason step, and that is NFL free agency. This is an important time for all teams. This is where we see what teams are looking to improve and see what teams are going to bring players back from the previous seasons.

Teams will look to add players that will help them make them further next season, and you will see some players find new teams looking to get things going. Everyone is going to have eyes on NFL free agency.

A team that is going to have a lot of decisions to make when it comes to free agency is the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars have some free agents that a lot of teams are going to be interested in. That is because they played well for the Jaguars last season, where this team won 13 games and won their division. It was a great season for the Jaguars last season, and that is one reason why their free agents are going to get looks for teams once free agency opens up.

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars Extensions that Could be handed out

Every team, after a great season the year prior, wants to keep its team intact and bring back all the players from the season before. That is hard to do, and that is one thing the Jaguars will face this offseason.

Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated says the Jaguars move this offseason should be getting ahead of all the free agent stuff, but for the future and giving out extensions.

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone on the field during pregame against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"After winning 13 games and claiming the AFC South in Liam Coen’s first year at the helm, Jacksonville has earned contender status. Now the Jaguars have to keep the momentum going, and the first step is retaining the key talent already in-house.

The Jaguars have a pair of pending free agents, Devin Lloyd and Travis Etienne Jr ., both of whom will command significant salaries. Then there’s a host of contributors with one year left on their deals, including receiver Parker Washington, tight end Brenton Strange, and edge rusher Travon Walker. "

Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone, left, and Tony Boselli, Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President of football operations walk on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Washington is an elite returner and an emerging receiver, totaling two special teams scores and 58 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns. Strange also enjoyed a breakout campaign under Coen, amassing 540 yards and three touchdowns in 12 games, while Walker notched 3.5 sacks and 13 quarterback hits after having double-digit sacks in each of the previous two years. ":

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.