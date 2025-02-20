REPORT: Legitimate Options for the Jaguars in Free Agency
The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of room for improvement this offseason after fielding one of the worst teams in the league over the last two seasons. Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently released predictions for pending offseason moves that he believes can help improve each team this offseason.
Rolfe noted that the Jaguars have more than a few holes on their roster that must be addressed this offseason, meaning the Jaguars could sign players at multiple positions and still have a successful offseason.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars have so many needs they need to address that it will be a busy offseason for their new brain trust. The hardest part of predicting their offseason is knowing where they might focus and when regarding free agency and the NFL Draft. Good options will be available on the offensive line and defensively when they pick at No. 5 overall," Rolfe said.
Rolfe explained that the best players available in this free agency class are players who play positions the Jaguars need help in. This makes for an interesting offseason in Jacksonville, as a new general manager and head coaching duo could be willing to make changes the previous regime did not. Rolfe believes the Jaguars could address their offensive line or defensive backfield this offseason.
"The strengths of this free agency class are at guard, cornerback, and safety, and those are all spots the Jaguars may well be involved in in the coming weeks. They should look at whether they can replace Brandon Scherff with a younger option in Trey Smith or another veteran in Kevin Zeitler. However, some intriguing guard options should be available early in the second draft round," Rolfe said.
"That leaves cornerback, and while it does not stand out as a major need, the team could benefit from an upgrade after its defense ranked 31st last season. Putting a rookie in there can be tough, so an experienced player like Byron Murphy, who also has a game-breaking upside, is especially enticing. He will be a costly option but could be a long-term starter for the franchise at a key position," Rolfe said. "Other potential free agent signings: Trey Smith, Kevin Zeitler, Alaric Jackson, Dan Moore Jr., D.J. Reed, and Carlton Davis."
