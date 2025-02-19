REPORT: How the Jaguars Can Approach Franchise Tag
The Jacksonville Jaguars have already made numerous decisions this offseason that are critical to the long-term direction of the franchise and the team's success on the field. The Jaguars have struggled over the past two seasons, which led to the dismissal of former head coach Doug Pederson and the hiring of new head coach Liam Coen.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan aims to put a better product on the field but understands that doing so will require him to hire a better coaching staff and put together a better roster. Jacksonville has filled out its coaching staff but is still searching for a general manager.
Along with potentially making mass changes to their roster to match the mass changes made to their coaching staff, the Jaguars' incoming general manager will have more than a few challenging decisions to make upon their arrival. The Jaguars need to overhaul one of the most flawed rosters in the NFL. One of the many decisions Jacksonville's new general manager would have to make would be how to use the franchise tag this offseason if they do so at all.
According to ESPN, "The franchise tag is a tool that NFL teams can use to keep their best players from leaving in free agency. If a player is tagged, they receive a one-year tender."
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus recently released his prediction of how every team in the league will use their franchise tag this offseason. While Jacksonville has many things to figure out, including who will be their next general manager, Cameron does not believe the Jaguars' front office will use their franchise tag this offseason.
"The Jaguars have dedicated significant money to extending their franchise cornerstones before getting to this point," Cameron said. "With Trevor Lawrence, Josh Hines-Allen, and, most recently, Walker Little all securing lucrative deals, the need to exercise the tag is non-existent."
Jacksonville has already had a productive offseason but will need to be even more productive regarding their roster construction. The Jaguars have plenty of holes that must be filled on their roster. It could take more than just one offseason for Coen and the Jaguars' front office to completely change the losing culture surrounding the team most of the last few years.
