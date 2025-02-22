Jaguars' Montaric Brown Showed Promising Sign in 2024
In the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected cornerback Montaric Brown from the Arkansas Razorbacks. His first season in Jacksonville was short lived, only playing in eight games. Since his rookie campaign, Brown has only gotten better as a professional defender in the NFL.
Brown was healthier for four extra games in his sophomore season in the NFL, and put up better numbers than he did in his rookie season. Collecting 34 total tackles, 25 solo tackles, and four passes defended, Brown looked to be a promising defender if he only could stay healthy.
Well his third season was the charm as Brown was finally able to stay on the field for a full season, to give fans and analysts a better representation of what he is capable of. In 2024, Brown set career high's across the board.
In 17 games played, Brown dropped 75 total tackles, 55 of which being solos, brought in his first career interception, defended eight passes while also collecting five stuffs. Although the Jaguars as a team did not perform well as a collective, the third season of Montaric Brown gave glimpses of hope for the future.
Now knowing what Brown can do in a full season, the Jaguars should look to keep him as the starting cornerback for the 2025 season. At still 25 years old, the young defender still has a ton to learn, and what better what to learn in the NFL than being out on the field to perform and adapt.
Brown brought in 132 total tackles in four seasons in college and even grabbed five interceptions in his senior campaign. When looking on paper at Brown, he has performed at the level in which a seventh round draft pick typically does. However, that does not define how high his ceiling could be.
It will be interesting to see what the Jaguars do with the defense this offseason, as they will need to improve as a whole if they are looking to compete in the AFC South. Brown will need to stay healthy once again as well if Jacksonville dreams of playing in the NFL playoffs.
