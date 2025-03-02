Jaguars Players, New-Look Front Office Must Learn to Adjust
The Jacksonville Jaguars desperately needed change across the board after the past two seasons went far differently than anyone in Jacksonville had hoped. The Jaguars' disappointing seasons led to them cleaning house as soon as the regular season ended.
Jacksonville retooled their entire front office, hiring a new general manager, head coach and coordinators. The Jaguars appear ready to switch things up, but with so much change inevitably comes growing pains as the new and the old get to know each other better.
New Jaguars general manager James Gladstone noted how both the new faces the Jaguars added and the players that remain from the previous regimes must quickly learn how to adjust to all of the changes taking place in Jacksonville this offseason.
"It's the adaptability, right? We will have a core foundation and principles of how we want to operate, right? Our modes of operation, the way that our culture is going to be set, the non- negotiables. That's the foundation of what we believe, but like I've said in multiple different conversations, it’s about players not plays," Gladstone said.
Jacksonville has a long road ahead of them, as they will likely need at least another offseason or two before completing their rebuild. However, a strong draft and free agency period could expedite things. Still, everyone would need time to get used to each other.
Gladstone noted that while the Jaguars new-look front office has an idea in mind of how they would like the team to look and play, he understands that both the new coaching staff and the players still on the roster must work together to quicken the transition.
"We have the core principles and how we want to play our style of play, but ultimately it's our job to pivot and be able to adapt to players, especially when it comes to the Draft, because you want to be able to fill your holes, but also take the best players available, and it's our job to be able to adapt to some of those players.”
Jacksonville has a legitimate chance of improving their team but must take the necessary steps to do so. Finding a way to quickly mesh the old with the new will make life much easier for everyone involved.
