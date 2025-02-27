Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars Front Office Working as One
The Jacksonville Jaguars hope several offseason changes will help turn things around after another disappointing season. At the NFL Combine, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen explained how he hopes quarterback Trevor Lawrence's insight can help his transition.
“Absolutely. We want to have Trevor's input. He is our guy. He's the franchise, and as much as we can involve him in the process without maybe putting too much on his plate, he's a new father, now a husband, he's just getting into it. But he's hungry. He's hungry," Coen said.
"He wants to be playing at the highest level possible, and how do we include him in some of those conversations, specifically with some of the skill players and obviously on the offensive line. So, he will definitely be involved in some of that while just being mindful of not putting too much on him because he's going to be learning a completely new system and having to go through a new transition again.”
It will be up to the Jaguars' front office to assemble a competitive roster this offseason. Considering he plays the most important position on the field and the money invested in him, it only makes sense for the Jaguars to consider their franchise quarterback's input.
Coen's stance regarding Lawrence's opinion on ream matters echoes a sentiment similar to that Jaguars owner Shad Khan expressed earlier this offseason. Khan and Coen understand their star quarterback's value and his thoughts on all things regarding the team this summer.
“I talk to the players regularly. I don’t want to identify Trevor on anyone else by name, but [I do] listen to what’s going to make them successful," Khan said. "We’re going to do the right thing for the team, and obviously our goal is if Trevor doesn’t get better, if the other players don’t get better, we’re not going to win."
Jacksonville certainly needs more production out of Lawrence, but they must also provide him with an improved supporting cast. His sizeable contract unquestionably contributes to the lack of quality teammates around him. The Jaguars must find a way to make things work.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.