Jaguars' Potential Top OL Target Open to Change Positions

Will Campbell Combine measurements



As an OT

HT: 6057 (50th percentile)

WT: 319 (67th percentile)

Arm: 32 5/8 (7th percentile)

Hand: 9 1/2 (13th percentile)



As a OG

HT: 6057 (87th)

WT: 319 (69th)

Arm: 32 5/8 (23rd)

Hand: 9 1/2 (22nd)