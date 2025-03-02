Jaguars' Potential Top OL Target Open to Change Positions
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made it clear they are going to emphasize the offensive line under new head coach Liam Coen. And when it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft, the best way to do that may be by taking LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell.
The star LSU left tackle is a three-year starter and has been projected to be a top pick since his early days in the Tigers' offense. In terms of what he has put on tape at LSU over the last several years, there are not many red flags.
The one negative that will be consistently talked about when it comes to Campbell, however, is going to be his arm length. Campbell has been dinged for less-than ideal arm length since his days as a high school recruit, and the talk hasn't gone away this week at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Campbell measured this week with some of the worst length of any tackle at the draft, and even of any tackle in recent draft memory. It doesn't take away from the great things he put on tape, but we have seen great college tackles slip in the draft and even be converted to NFL guards due to length issues before.
For Jaguars purposes, though, this might actually be a positive. The Jaguars' biggest hole on the offensive line is at right guard. Veteran guard Brandon Scherff is not expected back next season, and the Jaguars already have their tackle spots set with Walker Little and Anton Harrison.
Campbell himself believes he is a tackle, but is at least open to playing guard if it is what is best for his next team.
“If you told me I was going to start at right guard versus be a backup at left tackle, I’m going to tell you to put me at right guard,” Campbell said at the combine. “I’ll play anything I need to, to get on the field, but I feel like I can play tackle."
"I’ve been working on everything. I’m a versatile player, I can play wherever I need to play and do whatever I’ve got to do to get on the field.”
Could the Jaguars use the No. 5 pick on Campbell even if it means he will be a guard? We will find out soon.
