Jaguars Given "Perfect" Offseason by Adding LSU Star to Roster
The Jacksonville Jaguars are once again in a "rebuild" but the state of the roster is in a lot better shape than one would think considering their performance in 2024 and a strong offseason could see Duval County hosting a playoff game in 2025.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron released his "perfect" off-season for the Jaguars. That begins with drafting Will Campbell.
"In the opening days of the Combine, new general manager James Gladstone voiced his want to revamp the Jaguars' protection to better elevate quarterback Lawrence." Wrote Cameron. "Keeping Lawrence on the field is crucial to this team’s success, and given the team holds a top-five selection in this year’s draft, the options are plentiful."
"In an ideal scenario, they will be able to gauge the teams behind them for their interest in moving up to acquire an elite prospect in the top five, should a name like or Abdul Carter slide. That could allow to move back three or four picks, staying in front of Chicago — the team most likely to select an offensive lineman — in order to select Campbell and continue to stockpile draft capital."
Rebuilding an offensive line has to be paramount for Jacksonville, especially the interior offensive line. Walter Little and Anton Harrison are good for now as tackles and could be elite under Coen, but if he wants to run the ball inside, the team needs to improve.
However, Campbell is not the answer at five. Considering the players likely available with the fifth overall pick, the Jaguars need to invest in the defense and then use their second round pick for the offensive line.
There are several players that are highly likely to be avalible once the Jaguars pick comes around, including Ohio State's Donovan Jackson, Georgia's Tate Ratledge and Dylan Fairchild, Cincinnati's Luke Kandra, NDSU's Grey Zabel, and Purdue's Marcus Mbow.
While Campbell is an excellent pick, positional value needs to be considered as the Jaguars have several holes on both sides of the ball. The team has a competent GM who can find positional value in every round and in the UDFA market as well.
