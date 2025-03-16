Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Recharging Batteries for 2025 Success
After a disappointing 2024, the Jaguars quarter of a billion dollar quarterback isn't happy waiting.
It has never been about the money or accolades with Trevor Lawrence, who has always been known as a fierce competitor. Lawrence's weekend away spent at The Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass is an example of a quarterback who is getting away after a tough 2024, ready to hit the field and find himself again.
Lawrence will be expected to take a major leap in 2025 under new head coach Liam Coen. Coen was brought in to develop Lawrence and take him to the next level, something Jaguars owner Shad Khan made clear when he hired Coen.
"“I think we interviewed 10 potential candidates. I think with the lack of success we've had here, certainly over the last year and a half, it's a chance for reflection from me. I think what was the fundamental thing that we need to address, and the number one thing, obviously, is the quarterback position. Our commitment to Trevor, I think it's well known and believe in him," Khan said.
"So, it started with that. That was the fundamental question, really, to all the candidates. How would they do it? After we got done with that, it was very evident to me that Liam was the guy. I had never met Liam until the process started, but I had heard about him quite a bit over the last year from really, as I said, solicited and unsolicited. NFL has several events. I've been to them. The topic comes up and his name was prominently mentioned. So, I really wanted to make sure that he was part of the 10, and as we went through the process, I mean, it was absolutely compelling he's the right guy for us.”
Speaking with 'Pardon My Take', Coen detailed the mindset that he believes Lawrence is entering the season with.
"So when I got with him, you know, a couple weeks ago, it's just, you felt a dude that just wants to go take it to the next level. He's mentally and physically tough. He's been able to go through a lot of stuff, and he's been through a ton of change. And all he wants to do is be great. Like, he really does," Coen said.
"He just wants to go be coached, go pour into this thing. And I think he's primed to go do that. Yeah, he's going through a ton of like, ton of change right now. Obviously, had the injuries, a new father, new coaching staff for the third time now, right? Ton of humility. But like, he's got a feeling where he's like, 'Man, I need to kind of play to my potential. I haven't reached it yet,' and that's cool to see."
