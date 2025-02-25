Jaguars Tony Boselli Reveals What He Cares Most About
The Jacksonville Jaguars franchise introduced new general manager James Gladstone to their fan base on Monday and the plan for the future of the organization may have solidified before our eyes. With almost every position filled going into the 2025 season, it is time to move forward.
Tony Boselli, Jaguars legend and National Football League Hall of Fame inductee was alongside Gladstone, new head coach Liam Coen and the rest of the Jaguars staff to welcome Gladstone to the team. However, one question pushed Boselli to reveal what he has in mind for the future of the organization.
When asked about the past issues from this last season, from both an on field standpoint and behind the scenes standpoint, Boselli had a clear and concise answer on what the future and the past mean to him and the rest of the new faces in Jacksonville.
"It would be unfair for me to speak to what happened in the past in the building because I wasn't in the building, I was sitting with you knuckleheads out there talking about the team," Boselli said. "I'm just worried about where we're going. And where we're going is in the right direction, with the right vision, with the right people."
To Boselli's point, he had no instruction over the team this past season. Now with Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke on to new endeavors, the Executive Vice President of Football Operations Boselli now has his hands on the product. If the Jaguars get hung up on trying to change the past, they will never focus on what's to come in the future.
"At the end of the day, James' {Gladstone} job, my job is to support Liam {Coen}, our coaches, and our players to give them all the tools, resources, and the ability to go on the field every Sunday and do their best to win as many possible games as we can," Boselli said.
Now that the franchise has all their ducks in line in terms of leadership, the focus for the Jaguars shifts to the NFL Draft Combine, where they will continuously look toward the future again in hopes of drafting multiple superstar talents.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.