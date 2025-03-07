Jaguars' Top Executive Reacts to Veteran Lineman's Departure
The Jacksonville Jaguars lost a big piece of their offensive line and locker room on Thursday when starting center Mitch Morse called it a career.
Morse had only spent one of his 10 seasons in the NFL with the Jaguars, but it was an impactful year as he quickly became one of the elder statesmen in the locker room and on the offense as a whole.
"My lone year with the Jaguars was one I hold near and dear to my heart. The organization is filled with amazing people, and the way they handled my decision to retire was first class. Something they didn’t have to do, and I will be never forget," Morse said on social media.
In reply, Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli made it clear how the franchise views Morse after his lone year with the Jaguars.
"Congratulations on a great career!" Boselli said.
Morse is a clear loss for the Jaguars after he solidified the center position and brought leadership to the offense. While the 4-13 season is not what anyone expected, it can be argued Morse was among the best additions the Jaguars made last offseason.
"The things I'll remember and cherish most about my career are the relationships and bonds I created with my teammates, both on and off of the field. Nothing can replace that, and I will miss it dearly," Morse said in a statement earlier this week.
"I want to thank the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars for ten unforgettable seasons. Most of all, I want to thank my wife, Caitlin, and my children Kennedy and Deacon for their constant love and support on this journey."
The question now is how Boselli, head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone will now navigate free agency and the draft to ensure the offensive line is solidified entering the 2025 season.
"I do think that by addressing the interior, that setting the dish for a quarterback is something that can be really helpful to their success," Gladstone said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Now, the Jaguars will be able to see how true that theory truly is as they navigate the offseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.