Jaguars 2024 Schedule: Game-By-Game Predictions
We are officially in the 2024 season.
The NFL's 2024 schedule was released Wednesday night, with the Jacksonville Jaguars landing two prime time games in their slate of 17 contests.
The Jaguars will travel the eleventh-most miles in the NFL during the 18-week regular season, logging 22,075 miles and 20 time zone changes. The farthest west the team will travel is Las Vegas. The trip to London will be the longest trip of the year at 4,250 miles.
But what do we think about early predictions for each Jaguars contest? After predicting a 13-4 season last year -- which, hey, looked good for a little bit -- we are looking to rebound ourselves.
With this in mind, here is our game-by-game prediction of the Jaguars' 2024 season.
Week 1: @ Miami Dolphins
Prediction: Jaguars lose (0-1)
Getting the Dolphins in Week 1 is tough. I think the Jaguars are better in some spots and have the more talented quarterback, but the Dolphins are 6-2 and average 31 points per game in the season's opening month under Mike McDaniel. The Dolphins are just stronger in
Week 2: Vs. Cleveland Browns
Prediction: Jaguars win (1-1)
The Jaguars would have won this game a year ago if it weren't for self-inflicted wounds. I think they will have the defense to limit Deshaun Watson.
Week 3: @ Buffalo Bills (Monday Night Football)
Prediction: Jaguars win (2-1)
The Bills will be coming off some extended rest, but we know their offense can get after the Bills' with big plays after what we saw in London last year.
Week 4: @ Houston Texans
Prediction: Jaguars lose (2-2)
I am fascinated by the budding rivalry between the Jaguars and the Texans. I think they split again in 2024 after doing so in 2023.
Week 5: Vs. Indianapolis Colts
Prediction: Jaguars win (3-2)
Until the Colts beat the Jaguars in Jacksonville, this projection stays up.
Week 6: @ Chicago Bears (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)
Prediction: Jaguars win (4-2)
The Chicago Bears are talented, but I give the Jaguars the edge due to the difference in London experience and the difference in experience at quarterback.
Week 7: Vs. New England Patriots (Wembley Stadium)
Prediction: Jaguars win (5-2)
The Jaguars going 2-0 in London for the second year in a row would be unprecedented, but I just simply think they are the better football team.
Week 8: Vs. Green Bay Packers
Prediction: Jaguars lose (5-3)
Jaguars come back from London to play one of the NFL's top young quarterbacks. I have Packers winning in a shootout.
Week 9: @ Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday Night Football)
Prediction: Jaguars lose (5-4)
The Eagles' roster may not be as stacked as it has been in year's past, but they have more big-game experience than the Jaguars and have enough weapons to cause the Jaguars headaches on defense.
Week 10: Vs. Minnesota Vikings
Prediction: Jaguars win (6-4)
Jaguars face another rookie quarterback. There is a lot of that going around this year. This could be close, but I have it as a Jaguars win.
Week 11: @ Detroit Lions
Prediction: Jaguars lose (6-5)
This should be a fun game between two teams that started their rebuilds at the same time, but I give the Lions the slight edge at home.
Week 12: BYE
Week 13: Vs. Houston Texans
Prediction: Jaguars win (7-5)
Like I said, I expect a split between these two teams this year.
Week 14: @ Tennessee Titans
Prediction: Jaguars lose (7-6)
The Jaguars have had trouble in Nashville for a long, long time. The Jaguars are a better team on paper, but road games in the AFC South are rarely easy.
Week 15: Vs. New York Jets
Prediction: Jaguars lose (7-7)
This one could go either way, but the Jets have probably the best defense the Jaguars will see all year.
Week 16: @ Las Vegas Raiders
Prediction: Jaguars win (8-7)
The Jaguars won't have another game in 2024 with as much of a quarterback advantage.
Week 17: Vs. Tennessee Titans
Prediction: Jaguars win (9-7)
The Jaguars win the Calvin Ridley revenge game and, potentially, one of the last Will Levis starts.
Week 18: @ Indianapolis Colts
Prediction: Jaguars win (10-7)
This would be the third year in a row the Jaguars are entering Week 18 with their season on the line against a divisional team. This time, I think they pull it off.