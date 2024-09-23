Jaguars' AFC Rivals Facing Questions About QBs After Week 3
While Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud have already established themselves as franchise quarterbacks, two of their AFC South rivals can't say the same about their signal-callers.
Through three weeks, two of the most inconsistent and volatile quarterbacks have been Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson.
And in a quarterback-driven league, that is far from good news.
Levis is currently in a seemingly never-ending cycle of meme-worthy plays, whether it be his Week 1 pick-six that resulted in a surrender cobra stance, his Week 2 fumble that drew an illicit response from his head coach, or his Week 3 dive for a first down that was several yards short.
Levis, who struggled with turnovers at Kentucky and in his rookie season, has continued to be careless with the ball for the 0-3 Titans. While he flashes big-arm ability and playmaking at times, he has thrown more interceptions (five) than touchdowns.
In another mistake-filled loss against the Green Bay Packers, Levis turned the ball over three times.
The Titans put a lot of eggs into the Levis basket, but so far the results haven't been there.
As for Richardson, he at least helped guide the Colts to a win against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. But the Colts' 2022 first-round pick had an early interception in the end-zone and has displayed some of the worst accuracy of any starting quarterback.
Richardson is a flashy prospect who can hurt teams with designed runs. He also has one of the best arms in the entire NFL. But his lack of touch and overall accuracy has been an issue for him since his days with the Florida Gators, and it has continued with the Colts.
The Colts and the Titans need Levis and Richardson to guide them into the future. But with performances like Week 3, they may have to look elsewhere sooner than later.
As Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said after all three opposing AFC South teams drafted a quarterback in 2023, the NFL needs to see how they develop. So far, the arrow is up for Stroud but down for Levis and Richardson.
"Well, as we all know, it's a quarterback league. If you don't have one, you got to get one. We didn't spend much time obviously talking about the position and stuff. Those guys are good football players. How they develop in this league, that remains to be seen. But they're quality football players," Baalke said after the 2023 draft.
"All three of them are talented guys that are smart guys that understand the position, what it takes to be leaders. Let's see how they develop."
