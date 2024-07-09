Jaguars Announce Open Training Camp Dates
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be holding up to 15 open practices for training camp this summer, starting on July 14.
"The Jaguars will host training camp for the second time at the Miller Electric Center. The state-of-the-art practice facility opened in 2023 and features enhanced fan amenities including a shaded grandstand with more than 2,000 individual seats to watch the team on two outdoor practice fields," the Jaguars said in a release.
"Fans can take advantage of permanent concessions stands and restrooms as well as a pro shop operated by Fanatics that will be open for every training camp practice for ticketed guests."
The full list of open practices for the Jaguars training camp is as follows.
- Wednesday, July 24
- Thursday, July 25
- Friday, July 26 – Season Ticket Member Exclusive
- Saturday, July 27 – NFL Back Together Weekend
- Monday, July 29
- Tuesday, July 30
- Wednesday, July 31
- Friday, August 2
- Sunday, August 4
- Monday, August 5
- Wednesday, August 7
- Thursday, August 8
- Monday, August 12 – Gates open at 11:45 a.m.
- Wednesday, August 14 – Gates open at 9 a.m./Joint practice with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Thursday, August 15 – Gates open at 9 a.m./Joint practice with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Jaguars will also host a practice inside EverBank Stadium on Aug. 3, where the team will celebrate local veterans and active-duty military members.