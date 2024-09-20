Jaguars Better Than 0-2 Start?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-2 after losing both games by less than a touchdown. They disappointedly lost both of their first two games of the season, as they could have won both with more focus and better execution.
They will play the undefeated Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football and aim to correct many of the mistakes they have made over the season's first two weeks.
Many players have discussed the need to play better as a team. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says he and his coaching staff can do the best they can at coaches, but it is undoubtedly a player-led league.
Pederson noted everyone, including the coaching staff, must do things better, but the turnaround the Jaguars hope to have will depend on the players.
“I think so. Gosh, it's player-driven,” Pederson said. “As coaches, we put hopefully the best game plans together that we can, but it comes down to execution, and we've got a coach and teach, and they have to go play.”
Pederson noted he appreciates the team's desire to use Monday night’s prime-time game against the Bills to prove to everyone that they are better than their 0-2 start. Although the Jaguars are winless, Pederson says they could just as easily be undefeated.
“So, I can appreciate what they're saying,” Coach Pederson said. “Then it tells me that it means something to them, and they understand we could easily be 2-0,” “But we're not and we've got to fix some things and obviously the players are a big part of that, and they know that. They've seen it, we've shown it to them, and this is a good opportunity for them.”
All signs indicate that the Jaguars are better than their 0-2 record. They have a talented roster and a competent coaching staff.
Still, they are winless this season and desperately need an unlikely win on the road against one of the best teams in the National Football League to help stop the bleeding on a terrible start to the season.
An upset win on the road against the undefeated Bills would be the type of win to turn things around in Jacksonville quickly. Pederson and the Jaguars hope to notch their first win of the season in front of the entire country.
