Jaguars' Bitter Rivals Titans Add New GM, But He Has A Lot of Work to Do
After past weeks of dysfunction, the Tennessee Titans have found a new general manager in the form of former Kansas City Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi.
But while Borgonzi is coming from a franchise that is three wins away from a historic three-peat as Super Bowl champions, nobody should expect him to turn the Titans into a similar force anytime soon. Instead, he has plenty of work to do to even turn the Titans into a semi-competitve team.
The Titans are not a perfect situation for any general manager to walk into, even one from a successful and productive front office like the one in Kansas City. Yes, the Titans are equipped with the No. 1 pick, but it goes deeper than that.
The Titans are simply a team that have struggled at their core to provide stability. Borgonzi will be entering a situation with a head coach he did not hire; just like Ran Carthon before him. We know how that ended with Carthon and Mike Vrabel, with Vrabel becoming the first to be fired and Carthon following him a year later.
Borgonzi will instead be walking into a franchise that has struggled to find any sort of consistent direction in recent years, whether due to failed hirings, uneven ownership, or a mix of both. He will right away have to provide a sense of stability to what has been one of the most unstable franchises in the NFL in recent years.
Beyond that, Borgonzi has a relatively weak roster to work with entering 2025. There is no franchise quarterback anywhere near the roster, the top young player drafted in recent years is a nose tackle, and there is a serious lack of X-Factors throughout the roster.
The quarterback question will likely get answered with the No. 1 pick, but Borgonzi and the Titans are going to be working from a disadvantageous position from that standpoint as well. While Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward are set to be first round picks, this year's quarterback class is considered to be the weakest since 2022.
Borgonzi is coming from a place of great success and a track record of winning. We will find out soon if that is enough to turn the Titans around.
