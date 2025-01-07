Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr Reacts to Doug Pederson's Firing
The Jacksonville Jaguars departure with head coach Doug Pederson will always be apart of wide receiving rookie star Brian Thomas Jr's rookie season, as he is the only NFL head coach he has known up to this point.
Following a star season from Thomas Jr, his reflections of the release of Pederson come from a bitter sweet standpoint. Having been the first coach of his professional career and supporting him through his accomplishments to now being a phone call away, Pederson's impact will stay with the current Jaguars for longer than fans would think.
"At the end of the day, I understand it's a business, but you hate to see someone lose their job," Thomas Jr said when asked about Pederson's situation. "I wish the best for him and thank him for everything he has done for me, for taking a chance on me. I just want to thank him for that."
Thomas Jr added a new era of Jaguar football to Jacksonvilles legacy, given his outstanding production in the games he played. Setting new Jaguar rookie records and looking good while doing it, Thomas Jr might develop into a wide receiving star quicker than anyone could imagine.
But as the saying goes, "the show must go on" and for Jacksonville, they need to find their new leading role. Thomas Jr knows he has no impact on the decision making process, but after the well needed time off, Thomas Jr should be ready to go for 2025.
"I want to enjoy my time off right now and come back ready to go," Thomas said. "I defintely still have levels I want to get to. I want to be the best, and I know I still have a lot more to come."
Thomas Jr was the spark plug for the Jaguars this season, collecting 1,282 receiving yards in 87 receptions. His receiving yards placed him third in the category in the NFL, a statistic that could only improve with a full healthy season from quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
While the day was bound to come for Pederson, now that it has come and gone, the Jaguars need to focus on what is in their future, and not how they could have changed the past.
