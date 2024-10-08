Jaguars' Coach Has Answer About Starting RB Going Forward
The Jacksonville Jaguars' first four weeks could not have gone much worse. However, they finally secured their first win of the season this past Sunday with a win over the Indianapolis Colts. Many things that had not been working in the Jaguars' favor, such as the team’s running game, worked against the Colts.
Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby had one of his best games of the season. The talented running back scored two touchdowns and averaged nearly eight yards per carry. His success on the ground directly impacted the game and the team’s ability to win the game.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson credited Bigsby with a successful game in the team’s win. Still, he believes there is plenty of room to grown for Etienne and the rest of the players as well.
“Yeah, I mean, it was impressive,” Pederson said. “He's aggressive, physical, kind of a one-cut guy. There are some teaching moments for us to be able to continue to show him where the hole will be and is, and he'll take that and improve this week.
“But he played well, and it's good to see from him because as the season goes, you're going to need two, maybe all three of those guys. I thought D’Ernest [RB D’Ernest Johnson] did some good things in the pass protection, too, yesterday when they pressured. But yeah, Tank played good.”
The Jaguars did what they had to to secure their first win of the season. That meant going with the hot hand, Bigbsy. He finished the victory over the Colts with 101 rushing yards on 13 carries, while Etienne finished with 17 yards on six carries. Not only did Bigsby rush for over 100 yards, he looked like a natural.
The discrepancy in carries and Bigsby's success against the Colts raised the question of whether Bigsby has earned the right to an increased role on the offense. Pederson quickly dismissed that idea after the game.
“No. Travis is our guy,” Pederson said. “Tank had a good game. That's just the way games go. Happy for Tank. Great for the offensive line, obviously, in some of those situations there. Travis is our guy. Tank had a good game today, though.”
