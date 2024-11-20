Jaguars Coach Has Intriguing Answer About Positives From This Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 2-9 after another terrible performance against one of the best teams in the National Football League. Although the Jaguars have played solid football over the last few weeks, that still resulted in losses.
Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions showed how much work it takes to rise from the bottom of the NFL to the top of it. Jacksonville's 46-point loss confirmed there is plenty of work to get from one end of the rankings.
For the second time this season, the Jaguars have lost four consecutive games. Still, as they head into their bye week, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson feels the team has a few positives worth noting.
“Let's just say there are things that are—we need to coach some things a little bit better,” Pederson said. “See things, anticipate them. There's some good on the film. That's the thing about it, too: I think sometimes people are so fixated, I think, on the final result. Which is, listen, it's the number one thing. I got it. It's a win, or it's a loss. End of the day, got it.
“But it's how did we get there? What did we do in between from snap to whistle? There are some really good things. There are some physicality things. There's some improvement in the secondary. "
Pederson noted that the Jaguars have two talented pass-catchers that have come along nicely this season wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and tight end Brenton Strange. Pederson and the Jaguars will need be continue cultivating that relationship.
“BT [WR Brian Thomas Jr.], obviously, is a bright spot. I mean, there's some things out there that—[TE] Brenton Strange—there's some things out there that lead you to believe that we've got to continue going down that path and sort of find ways to either get the ball to them or at least give them opportunities during the game.”
At 2-9, positives are hard to come by, as nearly everything that could go wrong went wrong. However, when considering the team's long-term future, there may be more positives than most realize.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE