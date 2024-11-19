Did Training Camp Mistake Lead to Jaguars Dismal Season?
The Jaguars held physical training camp sessions that often ended with injuries to multiple players. Pederson’s practice habits in the offseason were brought up again, with the team falling to 2-9.
Pederson defended his decision to hold intense practices over the offseason. He stated that he did what he felt would best help the team prepare for the season ahead and has no regrets about it.
“I don't. I don't,” Pederson said. “Look, I always tell the guys too, there's no substitution for your hard work and preparation. This is a football game, a sport. It's contact. You've got to put pads on. You've got to do those things to condition your body. The way camp, the schedule, the CBA, and the way everything is sort of laid out for us to do that once a week, twice a week at the most when camp starts, and really when pads come on.”
“You’ve got to remember, too, we do both the bulk of our hitting before we play a game. And then we do maybe that second week because we do a joint practice, right? Then, after that, you're kind of getting ready for Week 1. So, I'm very conscious of getting the guys ready.”
The Jaguars are 2-9, but Pederson noted the team started well, nearly beating a fully healthy Miami Dolphins team that entered the season with high hopes. The Jaguars were a few yards away from taking a 24-7 lead against the Dolphins until a fumble on the goal line swung the game in the Dolphins’ favor.
The Jaguars have not been the same since that play.
“I mean, if you look at that Miami game, we were flying around,” Pederson said. “We were fresh. Our guys were in great shape, right? So that's the goal coming out of camp, which is being in that position. Now, as the season goes, right, the bodies wear down, wears on the mind. Losing, obviously, doesn't help that, right? I guess it does kind of help that, right?
“I mean, it just kind of fans the flame a little bit. And it's hard. It's hard to, each week, pick yourself back up when you're defeated. I think it's, again, a credit to the players for rolling up their sleeves each week, going to work, getting ready to play another football game, putting their bodies on the line one more time for themselves, for their families, for the fans, in order to win the game.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE