Is Doug Pederson Week 11's Biggest Loser?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have done plenty of losing under head coach Doug Pederson, dating back to last season. Losing has become synonomous with the Jaguars on Pederson's watch.
The Jaguars lost five of their final six regular season games to end last season. Then, they opened this season on a four-game losing streak, losing five of their first six games.
They are currently on their second four-game losing streak of this season and in the driver's seat to secure the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
The amount of losing the Jaguars have done since last season is a sign of larger issues. While the Jaguars need to overhaul their roster, their losing comes from the top down and so should the changes the Jaguars' front office makes this season.
Cody Benjamin recently released his list of the biggest winners and losers around the National Football League after Week 11. Not surprisingly, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was listed in the loser section.
More importantly, Pederson’s ranking as one of the league’s biggest losers has been par for the course for him this season. The Jaguars have not just lost games this season, they have looked lost at times and confused at other times.
“He's basically fit in this category all year, but Sunday marked a new low for both his roster and staff, which seem to be just playing out the string,” Benjamin said.
“It's no wonder the Jacksonville Jaguars coach was resigned to questions about his job security after a dreary loss to fall to 2-9; he knows this show is over. And he isn't likely to be the only leader on the hot seat as this dismal 2024 campaign winds down."
At this point, more losses help the Jaguars more than they hurt. But still, the Jaguars have so much work that needs to be done from their coaching staff to their roster.
It is said that teams take on the personality of their head coach, for better or for worse. If that is as true as many believe, it is hard to look at the state of the Jaguars and not think their head coach is somewhat responsible.
