Jaguars' Coach Takes Ownership of Inconsistency
Regardless of the answer to the question "Who is calling the plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars?", it is imperative that the consistency becomes more evident in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. In last week's loss to the Miami Dolphins, it was a "tale of two halves," as Doug Pederson called it.
The Jaguars were moving the ball well to begin the game. They scored 17 first half points. Nothing to scoff at, even in the modern NFL. In the second half, the Jaguars were shutout. The questions of who was calling the shots seemed to resonate.
Offensive coordinator Press Taylor took ownership during Thursday's press conference, acknowledging the mistakes and the inconsistency that played a role in costing the Jaguars a win.
"Just didn't consistently make enough plays or execute at a high enough level throughout the course of the game," he said. "Really from the start, the first drive did not go the way we wanted it to go. Same thing coming out of the half. So, we’ve got to find a way to make sure we're starting fast. Obviously, we were able to put together drives within the game, but that's something you’ve got to do consistently. You’ve got to find a way to start fast, stay consistent throughout, and then finish strong. That's just something we’ve got to continue to improve upon."
The mistakes that were made, in Taylor's mind, were "very correctable." A good sign for the Jaguars heading into their Week 2 matchup with the Browns.
"Some of the things were just communication or maybe just little techniques here and there as we go," Taylor said. "You're going to have plays that things don't go well throughout the course of a game, but it's managing and minimizing how bad things go at times. You can't turn the ball over. That's a big thing for us. Then just being on the same page with communication. On offense, running the football, it's 11 guys on the exact same page all the time, seeing it the same way and making sure we're just all in sync, communicating throughout."
Jacksonville's offense has no shortage of weapons, outlets to put the ball into the endzone. It will be incumbent upon Taylor and Pederson to ensure that things click more in Week 2 to secure their first win of the season.
