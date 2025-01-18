Jaguars Coaching Search Update: Day 12
The search for the next Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is officially on.
One day after the Jaguars' season ended with an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts to finish the season 4-13, Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the expected move to fire head coach Doug Pederson.
As the Jaguars conduct their search for a new head coach, we will be providing updates each day until they find him.
Day 12
The Jaguars have now essentially wrapped up the first round of their coaching search after interviewing Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores on Friday.
The only coach on the Jaguars' candidate list who has nor formally completed his interview is Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, though the chance remains that he interviews on Saturday.
While the Jaguars have signaled that they are leaning toward making an offensive hire this cycle, it is worth noting that they have taken plenty of interviews with defensive minds like Flores. Flores is well-respected across the league for his defensive acumen, and it is highly likely that Flores made a major impression on the Jaguars' brass in the Vikings' 12-7 win.
The Jaguars can begin speaking to coaches in person starting on Jan. 20, which is the next major deadline in the Jaguars' search. The Jaguars can't speak to coaches who are coaching in the conference championship round until Jan. 27, which would likely mean we see the second leg of the search extend another week.
The Jaguars had four coaches earmarked for second interviews during the 2022 search: Pederson, who obviously the job; Byron Leftwich; Matt Eberflus; and Nathaniel Hackett, who did not actually take his second interview since he was hired by the Denver Broncos before then.
If Khan follows his model from his last search, it makes sense for four to five coaches to make it to the second-round of interviews yet again this time around. A few coaches seem like they have better chances than others in that regard.
Make sure you stay tuned to Jacksonville Jaguars On Sports Illustrated each day as we keep close tabs on which coaches the Jaguars speak with and what it means for their search for Pederson's replacement.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.