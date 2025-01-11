Jaguars Coaching Search Update: Day 5
The search for the next Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is officially on.
One day after the Jaguars' season ended with an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts to finish the season 4-13, Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the expected move to fire head coach Doug Pederson.
As the Jaguars conduct their search for a new head coach, we will be providing updates each day until they find him.
Day 5
Today is set to be a big day for the Jaguars' head coach search for a few reasons.
For one, the Jaguars will speak to both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson virtually. The Jaguars reportedly met with Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo virtually on Friday, making Glenn and Johnson the last interviews the Jaguars can conduct this week unless they want to speak to a coach who is not currently under contract.
That means the Jaguars can turn their attention to the weekend's slate of playoff games, where they will get to see a look at how most of their candidates will navigate the Wild Card round.
They will see Liam Coen and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers attempt to get a win over the fast-rising Washington Commanders. In the first playoff game of Coen's play-calling career, he will go one-on-one with a defensive mind who has taken a team all the way to the Super Bowl in Dan Quinn.
The Jaguars will also see Todd Monken and the Baltimore Ravens attempt to finally get over the playoff hump in an AFC North battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens should win, but another rough postseason game on offense wouldn't do wonders for Monken.
Then there is Joe Brady and the Buffalo Bills offense against one of the best defenses in football in the Denver Broncos. Can Brady lead a prolific offense to a big day against a team that might have the Defensive Player of the Year on it?
Finally, there are two battles in the NFC to watch: first, Kellen Moore and the Philadelphia Eagles against the Green Bay Packers, where Robert Saleh is also coaching.
And on Monday, the Jaguars will see Brian Flores get a chance to scheme up a playoff victory against an elite offensive mind and a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
It will be a big weekend for the Jaguars' group of candidates. Lets see how they respond.
