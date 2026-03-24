The Jaguars' 3 Hardest Tests in 2026

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reasserted themselves in the AFC South race and are looking to defend their title as divisional champions in 2026. The rest of the teams around them got better in their own right, and they'll all have a season's worth of tape on the Jaguars to prepare for their revamped offense.

Liam Coen has propelled the Jaguars to new heights, but can he repeat that success with a roster that's less talented than it was last season? Missing out on Devin Lloyd is going to severely impact that defense, and their offense will continue to rely on Trevor Lawrence not making mistakes. Which of their opponents will be their toughest battles in 2026?

Tough Matchups Ahead

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterrback Jalen Hurts (1) during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The last time the Jaguars beat the Philadelphia Eagles was all the way back in 2006. This game will be played in Jacksonville, so they have that going for them. This game has a lot of star power, so it's bound to be exciting, but I think the Eagles offense edges out the Jaguars offense.

I think Lawrence does more to elevate the Jaguars offense than Jalen Hurts does the Eagles offense, but he has better weapons across the board. I also think the Eagles defense will be better than the Jaguars defense, though both units are gonna keep this game close.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks downfield against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The last two times the Chicago Bears and Jaguars have met, it's been a big blowout for Chicago. The Bears will be the ones hosting this game, and this is another exciting matchup. The Jaguars' defense projects to be better than the Bears', but I trust Ben Johnson's offensive schemes more than Coen's.

Lawrence's performances in the clutch are inconsistent, while Caleb Williams earned his nickname of "The Iceman" for a reason. This game will come down to which quarterback can push their team to victory, and Williams performs better under the brightest lights.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The reigning AFC Champions were exposed in the Super Bowl, but that doesn't mean the New England Patriots can't give the Jaguars a tough matchup. Their defense will be as good as it was last season, and that's where the strength of this team lies.

The Jaguars' defense will miss Lloyd in this game specifically, as he was a big help in run support. Drake Maye doesn't have to do too much if he doesn't want to. TreVeyon Henderson can handle a big workload and will give the Jaguars defense trouble.