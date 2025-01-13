Jaguars Coaching Search Update: Day 7
The search for the next Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is officially on.
One day after the Jaguars' season ended with an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts to finish the season 4-13, Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the expected move to fire head coach Doug Pederson.
As the Jaguars conduct their search for a new head coach, we will be providing updates each day until they find him.
Day 7
The Jaguars' interview process will be made a bit clearer thanks to the results of this weekend's playoff games. While we are still waiting to see the results of the Minnesota Vikings game for Brian Flores, we did see some other results come to fruition.
Since no coach can sign a contract or agree to a contract while their season is still alive, that means some movement for some Jaguars candidates.
With the Buffalo Bills cruising to a Wild Card victory, the Jaguars can talk to Bills' offensive coordinator as early as Tuesday in a virutal setting. With his team still alive, he can't accept the job, however. The same applies to Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who will be coaching in the divisional round.
As for Green Bay Packers assistant Robert Saleh and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, they are now free to agree to terms with a team. What is interesting about Saleh is that he is also drawing interest as a defensive coordinator from the San Francisco 49ers. In terms of available defensive coordinator candidates around the NFL, Saleh is likely No. 1 on the list.
It does not feel as if Saleh is a leading candidate for the Jaguars' job, but if they do want him to join the franchise then they will likely have to move quick now that he can start looking at what his 2025 future holds for him.
The Jaguars' search is set to hit second-gear this week as they can speak to more candidates on their interview list. This could be one of the most active stages of the entire search.
Make sure you stay tuned to Jacksonville Jaguars On Sports Illustrated each day as we keep close tabs on which coaches the Jaguars speak with and what it means for their search for Pederson's replacement.
