Jaguars Coaching Search Update: Day 9
The search for the next Jacksonville Jaguars head coach is officially on.
One day after the Jaguars' season ended with an overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts to finish the season 4-13, Jaguars owner Shad Khan made the expected move to fire head coach Doug Pederson.
As the Jaguars conduct their search for a new head coach, we will be providing updates each day until they find him.
Day 9
The Jaguars' search for a new head coach is nearing double-digit days, but go ahead and strap in because it could still take awhile.
It feels like the most likely scenario based on most timelines of recent hires in the NFL is for the hires to start pouring in after the championship round. This is largely because most of the in-demand coaches are assistants on teams that go deep in the playoffs, which feels like a likelihood with candidates like Detroit Lions coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn.
With that said, the Jaguars are starting to knock out their interview list one by one. The Jaguars interviewed four coaches last week in Johnson, Glenn, Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, and Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
The Jaguars completed their fifth such interview on Tuesday when they spoke to former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh. Another interview is scheduled for Friday with Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who may not be the only interview that day.
With Flores, Saleh and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen knocked out of the playoffs during Wild Card weekend, the Jaguars could esentially put a quick end to the search if any of the three are who the Jaguars truly desire.
It does seem as if the Jaguars intend to speak to all 10 of their candidates at least once, though, which likely means they will touch base with the rest of the list this week as they prepare for in-person interviews. Those can start on Jan. 20 and will give us a great idea of who the finalists for the job truly are.
Make sure you stay tuned to Jacksonville Jaguars On Sports Illustrated each day as we keep close tabs on which coaches the Jaguars speak with and what it means for their search for Pederson's replacement.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.