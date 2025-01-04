Jaguars-Colts: 5 Players to Watch in Week 18
The swan song of the 2024 season is finally here.
After a grueling and disappointing season, the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to play their season finale against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18. A win would improve the Jaguars to 5-12, giving them some positive momentum to head into the offseason with.
But which Jaguars will be the most pivotal toward accomplishing that goal? We break it down below.
Travon Walker
Travon Walker had the best game of his career the last time the Jaguars played the Colts, recording a career-high three sacks and a pivotal forced fumble. Walker will have another chance this week against a Colts team that sees backup quarterback Joe Flacco take plenty of bad sacks.
According to NextGenStats, Flacco has been pressured on 33.9% of his dropbacks this season, 6.9% lower than Anthony Richardson’s 40.8% pressure rate. With that in mind, Flacco has been sacked on 19.5% of his pressured dropbacks, while Richardson has been sacked on just 11.3%.
Brenton Strange
It has been a, well, strange last few weeks for Jaguars second-year tight end Brenton Strange. A few weeks ago, Strange was targeted a career-high 12 times. But in the last two weeks, Strange has only been targeted five times, catching two passes for 22 yards. It would likely give the Jaguars some comfort moving forward to see Strange have a big week to close out the season.
Chad Muma
With Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller unlikely to play on Sunday, the obvious candidate to replace him is former third-round pick Chad Muma. Muma hasn't played a ton of snaps this season, but getting the chance to make one last splash in 2024 could give him a fighting chance to carve out a 2025 role. At the very least, he will get his chance on Sunday to show what he can do.
Tank Bigsby
The last time the Jaguars played the Colts, Tank Bigsby had a breakout game and consistently made the Colts defense look amateur. Since then, it has been tough sledding for the Jaguars' running game, especially in terms of explosive plays. For the Jaguars to get a win on Sunday, the running came could depend on what Bigsby is able to create.
Cole Van Lanen
With Jaguars left tackle Walker Little set to miss the contest with an ankle injury, Week 18 gives Cole Van Lanen another chance to make a start at the blindside spot. Van Lanen was solid in Little's place last week, and another good game at left tackle would likely make him the leading favorite to be the team's swing tackle in 2025.
