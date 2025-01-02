Is Final Game A 'Must-Lose' For Jaguars?
The Jacksonville Jaguars season is one game away from concluding, as the high expectations that were expected of this Jaguars squad did not live up to the hype. When looking at the recent pecking order for the 2025 NFL Draft, is it in the Jaguars best interest to lose once more?
Going into Week 18, Jacksonville sits as the fifth team to select a prospect in the draft. If it were not for their divisional rivals, the Tennessee Titans, the Jaguars could easily be in prime position to land the first overall pick. Of the four wins the Jaguars have grabbed this season, half have been against the Titans.
Jacksonville has many holes they need to address in their offense next season. After extending multiple players on long term deals, the future in Jacksonville may still be years away. Since Trevor Lawrence was extended, the team has locked in a quarterback, but that does not mean there aren't areas on offense that need tending to.
Other than rookie wide receiver star Brian Thomas Jr, the Jaguars offense has been substandard pretty much all season. Going into their Week 18 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, losing may be harder than the Jaguars think.
After another strong performance on offense from Thomas Jr in Jacksonvilles victory over the Titans in Week 17, and the Colts getting embarrassed by the New York Giants 45-33, the Jaguars may have the upper hand going into their final clash of the season.
Mac Jones has found more confidence leading the team on offense since Lawrence went down, and though the results have not been there, the Colts may be the team that Jones can thrive against that isn't named the Titans.
On the road this season, Jones has completed 71 passes of 108 attempts and has gained 633 passing yards. Only throwing one touchdown on the road and averaging less yards per pass than at home, Jones could still find a way to get Jacksonville closer to a top three pick.
All would have to go in Jacksonvilles favor, but moving up in the draft order could still be a possibility, and given the struggles the Jaguars are already having, a new wave of draft talent could be the answer, so long as they get a good position that is.
