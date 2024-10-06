Jaguars-Colts: Halftime Thoughts
The Jacksonville Jaguars are leading the Indianapolis Colts 13-10 entering halftime at EverBank Stadium.
So, what did we see at halftime between the Jaguars and the Colts? We break it down below.
Travis Etienne is the focal point today
It is clear the strategy the Jaguars are playing against Gus Bradley's zone-heavy defense. The Jaguars are calling deeper, long-developing routes at a high rate, but they are also including plenty of underneath routes for Lawrence to hit for easy yards. And so far, the biggest contributor on those plays has been running back Travis Etienne.
Etienne picked up three catches for 39 yards in the first quarter alone, with the Jaguars offense using his ability to break tackles and get yards after the catch to their advantage. Trevor Lawrence looks like he is completely in sync with the game plan, and Etienne looks like he will be the focal point moving forward.
Doug Pederson got too bold on the fourth-down call
With the Jaguars driving into the Colts' territory on their first drive of the game, Doug Pederson got too bold on a fourth-and-short call. Trevor Lawrence missed an open Gabe Davis on third-down and instead threw to a covered Brenton Strange, who failed to get the needed yards for a conversion. The Jaguars then had a decision to make -- take the points or try to keep the drive alive.
With the Jaguars facing 4th-and-2 from the Colts' 26-yard line, Pederson opted for a small-percentage slant play to Brian Thomas Jr. on fourth-down instead of a gimmie field goal. For a Jaguars offense that has struggled to score points all year, Pederson should have taken the points vs. a banged-up Colts team.
Pederson then opted for a field goal on 4th-and-2 later in the half at the goal line, which shows a lack of consistency in the operation.
Jaguars' defense gets shredded in another slow start
For the fourth week in a row, the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense was completely asleep at the wheel to open the game.
After letting Deshaun Watson, Josh Allen, and C.J. Stroud shred the secondary for a touchdown drive at the start of the game, the Jaguars once again found themselves on the wrong side of an aerial attack in Week 5.
Joe Flacco was 7-for-7 for 75 yards against the Jaguars on the first drive, ending it with a touchdown pass to Michael Pittman Jr. to put the Jaguars in an early 7-0 hole.
Everyone knew how the Colts' passing game would attack the Jaguars in a specific way under Flacco, but the Jaguars did nothing to stop it. '
