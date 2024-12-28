Jaguars Defender Reminding Everyone He's One of the NFL's Best
The Jacksonville Jaguars made plenty of changes this offseason, including bringing in a new defensive coordinator and adding new pieces to the roster. However, the Jaguars also made a few other changes that have directly impacted some of their best players, such as Josh Hines-Allen.
The veteran defender has played this season in a different scheme than he did last season. Still, defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen credits Hines-Allen with the progress he made this season.
“Probably give you a better answer once the season is over, and we look at everything," Nielsen said. "Coming in and learning a new scheme, a little bit different technique for him and really all the D-linemen, D-ends. Teams know we have two great edge rushers, too. I mean, that goes without saying, and they’re going to spend a lot of time, and we see a lot of times with tight ends and backs, chipping on the edges and slowing our guys down. That’s been a big part of it, too, because we do that any time we face good edge rushers like we do each week.
Nielsen credits Hines-Allen with putting in the work on an individual basis to continue improving. Hines-Allen has grown into one of the most well-respected defenders in the National Football League.
"He’s really built himself and really made himself, I think personally, into an edge rusher that can continue to improve, meaning there’s more out there for him to continue to learn even though he’s five years in, six years in," Nielsen said. "Just learning and growing and maybe even moving him around a little bit more. But he's someone that, his athleticism, his length, his speed; we have to find, as a staff, opportunities for him too to get after the passer.
"I think one of the things, too, learning how to set the edge is a little bit different, learning the run, all these different things are all techniques that he and Travon [DE Travon Walker] and Arik [DE Arik Armstead] really learned this year. But, with that, I think they’re going to continue to improve and get better even into next year.”
The Jaguars are only a few weeks away from ending what has been a very disappointing season. Although the Jaguars' record is nothing to write home about, they will soon have the chance to improve on an individual basis and as a team, this offseason.
