Jaguars Defense Hoping to Set the Tone in 2025

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense was much-maligned the past two seasons. They aim to instead be the ones setting the tone next season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were subpar on both sides of the ball this season. However, in the ultimate team sport, one unit's struggles often impact the other units. Such was the case for the Jaguars this season, as their struggles on offense heightened the team's deficiencies on defense.

Jacksonville's defense finished near the bottom of the league in many statistical categories, even finishing last or close to last. However, some of their struggles were circumstantial, as their offense often put them in unfavorable situations.

Still, a defense's job is to stop the other team from scoring more points than their offense. The Jaguars' defense failed to do that for nearly the entire season, playing a significant role in the team's 4-13 season that ended with former head coach Doug Pederson's firing at the end of the season. New Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile

“I think that's just your effort and the enthusiasm you come into the building with every day," Campanile said. "You know what I mean? Like me personally, the coaches, the players, it’s making sure that our mindset is right every day, and we're on it every day. It's not something you could talk about, though. Your meetings got to be that way. The practice has got to be that way. Individuals have got to be that way. Everything you want to go through with a fine-tooth comb with the intention of getting guys better. Everything you do is about getting guys better. Everything we do has to have a purpose, right? So, that's how we walk through. We walk through with detail.

"We're all just kind of like sauntering in there and, you know, milling around. That can't be the case. It's got to be done with detail and everything that we do individually with these guys. Look, we film the individual for a reason, right? You film the drills for a reason. You're watching those every day, trying to pick up little things that can help the guys play better and improve their techniques so they can go out on Sunday and produce. But that environment, yeah, it's got to be about strain in everything we do, in my opinion.”

