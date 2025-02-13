The Jacksonville Jaguars' Outlook For the 2025 Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been stuck in their losing ways over the past two seasons, as injuries, poor coaching and a bad roster all combined for a forgettable 4-13 season for the Jaguars. It was the second consecutive disappointing season for the Jaguars, forcing owner Shad Khan to make sweeping changes.
The Jaguars appear ready to move past the previous two seasons after hiring head coach Liam Coen to lead the way. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator was brought in to help a strugging offense and team that has not seen much success lately.
Specifically, Coen must find a way to get the most out of veteran quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has not lived up to the massive contract he signed with the team not too long ago. Lawrence's struggles and health issues have played a large part in the Jaguars' recent failures.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network released his predictions for every team in the NFL next season. According to PFN's metrics, the Jaguars are predicted to win about seven games next season, nearly doubling their win total from a dissapointing 2024-25 season.
"The Jaguars have another new head coach, the third in the Trevor Lawrence era," Rolfe said. "Liam Coen did a great job with Baker Mayfield last year (sixth in QB+), and if he can get a similar level from Lawrence, then the Jaguars will become instant contenders for the division.
"The Jaguars also need to improve their defense, which ranked 31st last year, if they want to win games consistently and make a deep playoff run," Rolfe said. "There is plenty of talent on that side of the ball, so this coaching staff needs to work out how to get the best out of it while also bringing in some players they like on the open market this year to add starting-level strength and depth."
Jacksonville undoubtedly has plenty of issues they must fix on their roster this summer, or else a new coaching staff will run into many of the same issues as the last coaching staff. The Jaguars have made a few changes this offseason but still need to make many more.
