Jaguars Defense's Biggest Problem Lies in One Area
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense entered the season expecting significant improvement. However, injuries and an overall lack of complimentary football has negatively impacted the unit.
While the Jaguars made many additions and changes over the offseason, they have struggled this season because of things they can and cannot control.
This season, only two teams in the National Football League average over 30 points per game. The Jaguars have allowed nearly 27 points or more in four games this season, including three of their last four games. Their defense has undeniably become an issue.
The Jaguars defense ranks 19th in the league, with 17 sacks on the season. They have the 11th-fewest amount of quarterback pressures of any team in the National Football League and are near the bottom of the league in quarterback knockdowns.
To make matters worse, eight games into the season, they may have already done everything in their power to fix things.
Luckily, Jacksonville has the third-fewest amount of blitzes of any team in the league this season. They also have the lowest blitz percentage of any team in the league. This is likely the area Jacksonville needs to change the most.
There is not much the Jaguars can do to change the players on the field, so calling more blitzes will be the easiest change for them to make. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson knows how important it is to improve the team’s pass rush.
“Yeah, I mean, obviously you want to affect the passer, and you go in each week thinking you can,” Pederson said. “Listen, we’ve got to take a look at it. I do believe still we’ve got the right guys there.
Whether we move them more or bring five man pressure, six-man pressures, whatever we’ve got to do to affect the passer, we’ve got to be able to do that. I know Ryan [Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen] is looking hard at that, takes a lot of pride in that. It’s an area that we've got to improve.”
The Jaguars defense has many legitimate reasons for its struggles this season that cannot be denied. Still, it is the NFL and every player on the roster is a professional athlete. Jacksonville must find a way to get more out of a unit that has talent at multiple positions.
