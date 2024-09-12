Jaguars Defense Taking Things One Week at a Time
The Jacksonville Jaguars defense held one of the best offenses in the National Football League to seven first-half points and even entered the fourth quarter with a three-point lead over the Miami Dolphins.
The Jaguars’ defense succeeded throughout the game partially because they ran a large amount of man-to-man coverage against the Dolphins’ talented group of wide receivers.
Jaguars coach Doug Pederson says the team will assess whether or not to run the same coverages when they face the Cleveland Browns at home this week.
Coach Pederson noted that the game plan on offense and defense will vary weekly, depending on what gives the Jaguars the best chance of winning on game day. He emphasized the Jaguars will do what they need to do to walk away victorious, as each game calls for something different.
“Yeah, it's interesting how people view man coverage nowadays instead of match coverage, which is a zone defense,” Pederson said. “But anyway, it's week-to-week. I'll tell you this: it's week-to-week. Game plans are going to change. Techniques are going to change. How Ryan [Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen] presents our defense will change from last week.
“It's just the way the league is, and that's what you have to do. It's sort of a week-to-week game plan deal. I really thought, for the most part, other than the big, the three plays for 182 yards in the game Sunday, our guys really did a nice job of corralling their receivers and playing physical when we were in space, tackling in space, and things like that. So, it's going to take that same type of effort again this week.”
The Jaguars played admirably against the Dolphins, holding an offense that averaged nearly 30 points per game last season to only 20 in Week 1. The Jaguars’ defense should have less difficulty with the Browns’ offense, which does not have the same amount of talent on offense as the Dolphins.
Still, the Jaguars' defense must be locked in for four quarters to ensure the best result on Sunday. While the Jaguars are a better team than the Browns on paper, it is the NFL.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.