Jaguars Depending on Veteran to Improve as the Season Goes On
The Jacksonville Jaguars added veteran cornerback Ronald Darby to the roster this offseason because of his ability to help the team on and off the field. Darby, entering his 11th season in the National Football League, has spent time with numerous other teams.
He joined the Jaguars looking to help solidify the cornerback position group and defensive backfield on an already talented defense.
However, joining a new team has come with a learning curve, which is to be expected in the NFL.
Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen says he has already seen progress from Darby in just the first two weeks of the season, as seen by his near interception against the Cleveland Browns last week.
Still, there is more room for him to grow with this defense.
“Would have liked him to [record an interception on the Browns’ first drive last week,] Nielsen said. “I mean, he was right there. When you slow the play down, his hands are right there. It's just one of those catch-point battles, where they're battling for the ball, and it didn't bounce our way. Next time, it will—just keep playing. He's a very positive player. He's great with the younger guys. He's in the right spot all the time. You're seeing this, I thought he took a step from Game 1 to Game 2. He played a little bit better.
“But I think the overall package for him, he's got speed, he's got awareness, he's played in the league for a long time. Here's another guy that was out just for a few plays, and [CB] Tre Prince got in, so we're working that rotation to where at the end of the game, maybe he's got five or ten plays off, and instead of 60 plays, he plays 50. That matters in the long run. But very positive with the guy. He's a really good football player, a great teammate. Nothing but good things to say about him.”
The Jaguars need all the help they can get on both sides of the ball as they try to avoid an 0-3 start to the season. They have the difficult task of beating the Buffalo Bills on the road in a prime-time game. They will need Darby and the defense’s absolute best efforts.
