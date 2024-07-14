Jaguars' Devin Lloyd: 'We've Changed Things Up A Little Bit For the Better'
While expectations outside of Jacksonville may be lower than they were a year ago, they are far from lowering inside the walls of the Miller Electric Center.
The Jacksonville Jaguars will spend the 2024 season trying to win the general NFL public back after a late-season collapse a year ago. The collapse was so significant that most national fanfare has shifted from the Jaguars to the Houston Texans and, in some cases, the Indianapolis Colts.
But that changes nothing for the Jaguars. The Jaguars are still preparing like that same team that started 8-3, with linebacker Devin Lloyd pointing out that the Super Bowl is the Jaguars' goal year in and year out.
“Expectations never change. It is the Super Bowl every year. I think, obviously, last year, everyone talks about starting off 8-3 and finishing 1-5. You know, for us, that's always going to be in the back of our minds, but we have nothing but the highest expectations," Lloyd told WJXT4's Jamal St. Cyr.
Perhaps the biggest reason for raised expectations in Jacksonville is the addition of defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen and a nearly completely remade defensive staff. Nielsen and his staff are taking over for Mike Caldwell and his ousted staff, bringing in a new scheme and a fresh set of eyes to the defensive side of the ball.
"We've been working a little bit differently as far as not following the philosophy of expecting different results, doing the same thing. So, I would expect different results this year," Lloyd said.
"We've changed things up a little bit for the better. I'm really just excited. We've got all the right pieces in place. OTAs went well. So really, you find out in training camp what type of team you are, and I look forward to getting out there and competing, competing with the guys, having a lot of fun, and really just getting better.”
Since the Jaguars traded up to No. 27 to select Lloyd in the 2022 NFL Draft, Lloyd has started 30 games in 32 appearances and recorded 242 tackles, 134 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and 15 pass breakups.
“I think Devin's had a really good offseason. Obviously, year three, new system so how fast can he learn it. But I think too, seeing himself on film, just continuing to get better and improving. You're seeing that out of him," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said about Lloyd during OTAs.
"The challenge for all those guys really on defense is just the terminology. Just picking up the new scheme and Devin has done a nice job in phase two. What I've seen just watching him out there and talking to Matt House [inside linebackers coach] and listening to him talk. Devin's in a good place."