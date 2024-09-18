Jaguars' Doug Pederson Eager for Primetime Matchup
The Jacksonville Jaguars will hit the road once more early in the year, heading to Highmark Stadium to battle a red hot Buffalo Bills team on Monday Night Football in Week 3 after a rough 0-2 start to the season.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson knows what type of environment a standalone, primetime game brings and the motivation it will give his guys as the week progresses.
“Oh, they definitely get up for Monday night. You’re primetime, you’re the only game on [TV] around the league and everybody’s watching. It's a great opportunity for us to go on the road and play a good Bills football team." Pederson said on Monday. "They’ve had some rest now with their Thursday night game with Miami. Yeah, it’s definitely a great opportunity for our guys to kind of get fired up and look forward to playing.”
The Bills clobbered the Miami Dolphins last Thursday night, 31-10, and have kicked off the season on a promising 2-0 start. A much different look compared to this Jaguars team two games into the schedule.
After a rough last six quarters on both sides of the ball, Pederson is aware of one key factor this week that could be the difference as the Jaguars are seeking to change their identity and earn a crucial road win.
“You definitely want them to start the game faster, start the second half faster and not wait two and a half quarters to kind of get fired up." Pederson said. "Again, that’s something we’ve got to focus on and talk about it, and really talk about it internally and see what we can do to sort of jumpstart and spark the team.”
The Jaguars' schedule is not playing to their favor as four of their first six contests are on the road and also have the 8th toughest schedule in the league according to NFL. There will be season-defining moments for this team in the coming weeks.
Buffalo is looking to stay undefeated and the Jaguars are searching for their first win of the year. After a slower start to the season, Pederson is looking to play spoiler in Buffalo on Monday night with a group that he feels should be motivated and will get out to a faster, more explosive start.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.