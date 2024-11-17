Jaguars' Doug Pederson Has Interesting Answer to Team Mood
After making numerous additions and working hard during Organized Team Activities and training camp, the Jacksonville Jaguars opened their season 0-4. The terrible start to the season was a sign of things to come, as the Jaguars have continued to falter.
A dismal start to the season after putting in so much work during the offseason is enough to make even the most hardened veteran start to second-guess himself. However, the Jaguars have done the opposite and continued to support each other during a difficult season.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson noted that keeping a team of players together when the season has gone downhill is undoubtedly an art. Unfortunately for him, it is an art he has mastered over the past few seasons.
“That’s a tough thing in kind of the sports world today in general across all porting events and sporting teams,” Pederson said. "I mean, teams that go through slumps or defeats and things like that, sometimes it is hard. They feel defeated, right? Whatever team they're on, they feel defeated.
“I've been on, as a player, teams where it has, once it goes sour, it just continues to go that way, and it's like, OK, let's just get ready for the offseason. But I'll tell you what: you don't see that with this team. I think it's a credit to the leadership of this group.
Pederson credited a few of the younger players on the team with actively trying to stay connected.
“Even they're pulling the young guys along and then you're seeing better practices, better performances, studying their game plan," Pederson said. "You're seeing all that kind of stuff still today, which is a credit. It's just a big-time credit to the guys in the locker room. You have to have that, right? In order to pull yourself out of this, you have to have that type of leadership and a close group, even when you're not getting the results you want.”
The Jaguars still have half of a season left to turn things around. Unfortunately for Pederson, the team still has half a season left.
He may not.
