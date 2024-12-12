Jaguars' Doug Pederson on Jets' Aaron Rodgers, Defense
The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the New York Jets in Week 15 at EverBank Stadium. The Jets come into the matchup with a 3-10 record. No doubt the Jet season has been different from what they imagined. Another talented team that has not won close games.
The Jets will still come out and play hard on Sunday. They are also looking to snap a losing streak.
The Jaguars defense will have the challenge of stopping veteran quarterback and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers and the Jets offense.
“Yeah, Aaron is still Aaron," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday. "He
can be highly efficient, and highly effective. Still can throw actuate footballs. Quick release.
Probably can’t move as well as we once did, but he’s still an elite quarterback and that’s something you’ve got to prepare for.”
Rodgers is coming off a 300-yard performance in Week 14. Rodgers is having a roller coaster of a season but can still turn back the clock on any defense.
“It’s a credit to him and what he does in the offseason, what he does during the regular season, how he takes care of himself because this game can beat you down physically. 41—I was 36 when I shut it down. So, I think I was back with the Eagles, as you mentioned. I was quality control when I was 41. In your mind, you still feel like you’re 21. Maybe he’s not thinking 21. One of the things I’ve always appreciated about Aaron is the way he approaches to the game, and the fun that he has, the excitement you see around him and what he can create on the field.”
Pederson also talked about the Jets defense and the gameplan going into Sunday.
“ Quinnen Williams, Javon Kinlaw, Sauce Gardner. I mean the list goes on. This is not a 3-10 defense. I‘ll tell you that. This is a really good defense, and the pieces have been brought in to do just that. Look, they’re in the same situation we are. I think they have seven losses as well that are one-score games—one this weekend. They’re doing and saying the same things we are and looking to win a game. It’s something we’ve got to be prepared for, and I know they will too.”
