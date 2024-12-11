REPORT: Can the Jaguars Beat Floundering Jets?
The Jacksonville Jaguars won their third game on Sunday against the Tennesee Titans. It was a much-needed victory for a Jaguars team that had not enjoyed many successes this season.
Between the injuries, the poor play that led to a historical loss, and the rumors surrounding head coach Doug Pederson's future for most of the season, this season has been a significant disappointment for everyone involved with the Jaguars' organization.
The Jaguars' win over the Titans was their first win in nearly two months, and that game was in London. It was also their first win in America since early October, which is a mind-boggling fact.
By beating Tennessee on Sunday, the Jaguars may have started a potential winning streak, as they play multiple teams that are beatable over the next few weeks. However, Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News believes the Jets will beat the Jaguars 24-17.
“The Jets got some offensive inspiration with Aaron Rodgers having his best game for New York, finally figuring out how to feed both Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson well,” Iyer said. “The Jaguars cannot cover either savvy big-play wideout. On the flip side, Mac Jones will struggle to move the ball to answer with high volume.”
Entering last Sunday's game, most believed the Jaguars had little chance against the Titans, even though the Titans were arguably just as bad of a team as the Jaguars. The Jaguars have also not given many reasons to believe in them either, making the doubts surrounding their chances legitimate.
Still, if they can prove doubters wrong against the Titans, they can do so against Rodgers and the Jets at home. It will undoubtedly take the Jaguars playing a solid game on both sides of the ball to beat the 3-10 Jets on Sunday, but it can be done.
However, for that to happen, the Jaguars must improve upon last week's victory to give themselves the best chance to win on Sunday. A win on Sunday against the Jets could spark a solid rest of the season for Jacksonville.
Time will tell if Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson can take advantage of an easy schedule to end the season.
