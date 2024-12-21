Jaguars' Doug Pederson on Raiders Star Brock Bowers
The Jacksonville Jaguars will head West in Week 16. The Jaguars will be on the road against AFC West opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The matchup is a coin flip. Both teams are struggling this season. The Jaguars head into the contest with a 3-11 record and the Raiders are 2-12. A very winnable game for either team.
Just like the Jaguars have an exciting rookie in wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., the Raiders have a young and also talented tight end rookie, Brock Bowers. Bowers is going to present a major challenge for the Jaguars defense. He has been the best tight end in the National Football League this season.
“Great player. Good young player," said Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. "Just his ability to separate, get open. Obviously, using him the right way and just making plays for him. He’s a dynamic tight end.”
Bowers has broken the record for most catches by a rookie tight end and is on pace to break the record for most yards by a rookie tight end in NFL history.
“Not really. I think any more the way teams use tight ends, sometimes like a receiver, and put them in receiver positions, but they’re a bigger body, so you can create some matchups. That’s what you see. He runs extremely well obviously. Again, the creativity and how they’re getting the football. Again, from a quarterback’s perspective, it’s that nice security blanket to have a nice tight end.”
The Jaguars will also see their former first round pick and defensive end, K'Lavon Chaisson. Chaisson was picked up by the Raiders this season.
“He is. He’s playing really well. Providing a spark and obviously now, with Maxx [Raiders DE Maxx Crosby] not there, he’ll step up and do even more. It’s a great opportunity for him, but you’re seeing that on film. He brings a lot of energy to that defense and has done a nice job with him.”
The matchup against the Raiders does not have the making of a great game on paper but this game does have good storylines. And do not forget this game could shake up the draft order. A lot of teams will have eyes on the matchup.
