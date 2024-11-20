Jaguars Coach Weighs In On Potential Change at DC
While the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense is experiencing one of the worst seasons in franchise history, it is unlikely many changes will come during the team's Week 12 bye.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson noted following the team's 52-6 loss to the Detroit Lions that he would evaluate the team's football operations during the bye week, a natural jumping point after their latest loss dropped them to 2-9.
But when asked directly about the status of defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen on Monday, Pederson made it clear he wasn't looking for a scapegoat for the team's record. Instead, he said, it was important for it to be clear that the team's failures rest with him and him only.
“I think you've got to be really, really careful when you start pointing fingers at certain people. It's a dangerous thing. I'm not going to do that. Not doing it. Not right now," Pederson said.
"Because, as a head coach in this league that's going through what we're going through, you're pointing a finger. If it's going to be pointed, it needs to be pointed at me. Start with me. So, that's enough on that.”
Pederson has long had a reputation for being staunchly loyal to his coaching staff. It was his reputation in Philadelphia, and it has remained the same during his tenure as Jaguars head coach. Pederson did replace his entire defensive staff at the end of the 2023 season, but that felt more like a mandate for change after a historic collapse than anything else.
With Pederson directly on the hot season after 14 losses in the last 17 games, it would make sense for Pederson to stick with his staff as the Jaguars enter the final six weeks of their season. Change seems inevitable for the Jaguars sooner than later, but that does not mean Pederson has to be the vessel of such change.
As for if Pederson would have the authority to make the decision to make another change at defensive coordinator himself, Pederson noted that owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke would be involved in any decision.
“I would definitely have a conversation with them first, if that were the case. But we're not there.”
