Jaguars Facing Many Difficult Decisions This Offseason
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a new general manager and coaching staff. After years of disappointing results, Jaguars owner Shad Khan appears ready to do what is necessary to field a competitive football team for many years to come, or at least try to do so.
Hiring the right general manager and coaching staff go a long way in turning around a franchise that has struggled for many years, but GMs and coaches do not put on shoulder pads and helmets. The Jaguars front office must do what it can to rebuild a flawed roster.
The Jaguars undoubtedly have talent on their team, but not enough to make much of a difference on game days. Part of any rebuild is finding a way to minimize the team's previous roster mistakes, and this offseason will be no different for the rebuilding Jaguars.
Matt Okada of the NFL.com recently released his list of players that are prime candidates to be cut this season. He believes the Jaguars could potentially cut veteran wide receiver Christian Kirk.
"To be frank, it was shocking to see the Jaguars sign Christian Kirk to a four-year, $72 million contract in 2022. His best campaign at that point had come the previous year when he finished with 982 receiving yards and five touchdowns. And while it looked somewhat promising when he broke out for 1,108 yards and eight scores in his first season in Jacksonville, Kirk has missed 14 games and totaled just four touchdowns in the two years since," Okada said.
Okada noted that the Jaguars were able to find a legitimate option for a lead-wide receiver in Kirk's absence. Rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. burst onto the scene, providing the type of production the Jaguars thought they would get from Kirk when they signed him.
"Jacksonville found its true No. 1 receiver in Brian Thomas Jr. in last year’s draft, and while Kirk is a good WR2, he’s not worth the $24.1 million cap hit he brings in 2025. Cutting him will result in $13.7 million in dead money but will also bring $10.4 million in cap space for a franchise seeking a fresh start," Okada said.
