Jaguars Executive Vice President Tony Boselli Right Move for the City and Fans
The Jacksonville Jaguars made another splash on Monday.
The Jaguars added former player and Hall of Famer Tony Boselli to the front office. Boselli will now serve as the Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations. A move that was much needed to help bring in a former player who found success during his career and now will look to bring it back to Jacksonville.
Owner Shad Khad started the new era in Jacksonville by hiring the team's new head coach Liam Coen. Which was only made possible because Khad finally fired former general manager Trent Baalke.
Now Khad has brought in Boselli to the front office, a move that tells the rest of the organization that he is doing everything he can this offseason to give the Jaguars the best chance to be successful next season and beyond.
"I think Tony Boselli is actually somebody that means a lot for this city, for this organization, and he cares," said Sports Radio host Taylor Doll on 1010 XL. "He cares a lot about Jacksonville as a city and Jacksonville the Jaguars. I think having somebody like that in the building, helping make a lot of these decisions moving forward is exactly what the Jacksonville Jaguars need because we have talked a lot about this organization is one of the later ones. It did not come around so it does not have the history back to the 40s and 50s and all of that you are creating all of that right now in this time."
"Now to have someone who was your first draft pick be, a part of the organization and somebody that is beloved by the entire city, I think it is fantastic. Great move for Shad Khad and making this feel like okay I want you guys to be able to have things that you love just as much as Tony loves the Jags."
"I am intrigued that it is an EVP title," said Co-Host Mia O'Brien. "I have long maintained that I thought it would be a role much more similar to Chris Spielman with the Lions. The executive counsel to the owner or the lead adviser that sort of role."
"Multiple people I spoke to in December, around the league had reservations about the idea of Tony Boselli having some sort of decision power ... but him to ascend to an EVP role because they did not want too many hands in the cookie jar for a potential new regime in Jacksonville."
