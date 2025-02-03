NFL Insider on Jacksonville Jaguars Coaching Staff Search
The Jacksonville Jaguars have their new head coach Liam Coen. Coen brings his offensive playing calling to a young talented roster in Jacksonville. Coen spent last season as the offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coen will do his best to get the Jaguars going in the right direction. Coen and the offense can be good if things go as planned.
The hard part for Coen is now going to be to fill out his coaching staff. Usually, when a new head coach is present, he has an idea of who he wants to be on his staff. But the thing that will make it hard is the Buccaneers declining the Jaguars any more interviews with coaches currently on their staff.
Now as a first-time head coach, Coen will have to look deeper to find the coaches that best fit his way, he wants to run things in Jacksonville and ones that will give the team the best chance to win.
"He [Liam Coen] has indeed, really not surprising the Buccaneers said no. We are not going to let anybody come for a lateral move," said NFL Insider Tom Pelissero.
"The way this is set up in the rules too is you can block typically all position coaches are on the same level. The rules are a little bit different with quarterback coaches but if you are an assistant offensive line coach or an offensive line coach in terms of the anti-tampering policy and the hiring policies. Those are considered on the same level. So even when you request your assistant offensive line coach to come interview for your offensive line job, the Bucs can still say no."
"That is the guy that came with Liam Coen to Tampa and the Bucs are obviously just like we are not going to help you in any regard here. With regards to the offensive line coach, Kevin Carberry, they blocked him from a lateral move,"
"There would certainly be a possibility somewhere along the line here that maybe they put in an offensive coordinator slip for Kevien Carberry. That will not be able to be blocked. You need an OC even as a play-calling head coach because you need someone to design the game plans. A lot of that work is the offensive coordinator's job."
