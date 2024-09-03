Jaguars Facing One of the NFL's Most Explosive Offenses in Week 1 Matchup
Last season, the Miami Dolphins led the National Football League in total yards per game and passing yards per game. The Dolphins' offense averaged the second-most points per game in the NFL last season, less than one point per game behind the Dallas Cowboys.
The Dolphins' offense also finished sixth in the league in rushing yards per game.
By all accounts, the Jacksonville Jaguars are facing what was arguably the best offense in the NFL last season. Their potent offense features numerous talented pass catchers along with a quality play-caller. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson knows his defense has their work cut out for them in Week 1.
“To kind of address the second part of your question there, this [Miami Dolphins’ group of wide receivers] is a lot of team speed,” Pederson said. “These guys have got a lot of skill and ability, obviously, on offense, and they just know how to attack a secondary. We’ve revamped ours, and I think the scheme that Ryan [Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen] has brought and Kris [Defensive Backs Coach Kris Richard] has brought, I think has really helped our guys.”
While Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Braxton Berrios, and Jonnu Smith are undoubtedly a formidable group of pass catchers, Coach Pederson believes it gives the Jaguars’ group of defensive backs a chance to step up.
Pederson says he expects veteran cornerback Ronald Darby and the rest of the defensive backfield to compete to the best of their ability, as a large part of stopping the Dolphins is slowing containing their passing attack.
“We do have some young players back there that have, I would say, don't have a lot of game reps, but great opportunity for our guys to really focus on this week,” Pedersen said. “I look forward to Tyson [CB Tyson Campbell] and Darby [CB Ronald Darby] and the guys to just compete and see what happens. But a lot of respect for Miami, a lot of respect for their skill positions, and even with their quarterback. I think he [Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa] does a great job of getting the ball out of his hand and anticipating windows, and those guys, those guys make plays.”
